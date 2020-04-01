The First-Ever Mazda CX-30

The Perfect Fit

A NEW GENERATION OF SUV

It's the first of a new generation of Mazda SUV's and unlike anything you've seen before. The First-Ever Mazda CX-30 is the perfect balance of space and style. The bold design combines with premium materials and finishes as well as the latest intelligent technology to deliver an outstanding driving experience.

 

Limited
  • Front headlight Signature Illumination
  • Privacy Glass
  • Bose® 12-Speaker Premium Audio System
  • Leather seats with Drivers seat power adjustment

Specifications

SUV SIZE GUIDE

See how Mazda CX-30 compares to our SUV range.

Engineered to Excite

You’ll feel the exhilaration in every drive thanks to the latest in Skyactiv Technology. Choose from a 2.0L or 2.5L engine and enjoy impressive efficiency, sharp responsiveness and pure driving enjoyment.

2.0L Engine

Skyactiv-G with i-stop

  • In-line 4 cylinder 16-valve DOHC S-VT
  • Maximum power 114kW @ 6,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque 200Nm @ 4,000 rpm

2.5l Engine

Skyactiv-G with i-stop and cylinder deactivation

  • In-line 4 cylinder 16-valve DOHC S-VT
  • Maximum power 139W @ 6,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque 252Nm @ 4,000 rpm

READY FOR ANYTHING

Off-Road Traction Assist engages AWD and traction control systems together
to suppress tire spin and distribute the right amount of torque to the tires.

It also works in conjunction with Hill Launch Assist (HLA) to help prevent the
vehicle from sliding backwards when climbing hills with slippery surfaces.


“The Mazda CX-30 achieved the highest Adult Occupant Protection score we’ve recorded to date with an impressive score of 99%,”

- ANCAP Chief Executive, James Goodwin.

Colour Options

Deep Crystal Blue Mica
SELECT YOUR INTERIOR

Black / Dark Gray
Cloth avaialble on GSX and GTX Models
HUMAN-CENTRIC TECHNOLOGY

Technology that's always close at hand, always clear and always alert to make your drive a better one. From safety to connectivity to driver-assist technologies, First-Ever Mazda CX-30 is designed around you.

MAZDA CONNECT WITH APPLE CARPLAY ™ AND ANDROID AUTO ™
ACTIVE DRIVING DISPLAY
Human Centric Design
BOSE® SOUND SYSTEM
DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

 

For a limited time get even better value at your local Mazda Dealer.

 

3.9 % Finance Offer

For a limited time, drive away the First-Ever CX-30 with No Deposit Low Interest Rate Mazda Finance.

Now’s the time to celebrate getting behind the wheel of a brand new Mazda. For a limited time, drive away in any new Mazda Passenger car or SUV with No Deposit Low Interest Rate Mazda Finance.

On payment to the Dealer of On-Road Costs (ORC) and the cost of any accessories, the Recommended Retail Price (RRP) plus a $365.35 Establishment Fee are financed and paid over 48 equal monthly instalments with an interest charge of just 3.9% per annum.

 

This Mazda Finance offer is based on The Mazda Range Recommended Retail Pricing effective 1st April 2020; and valid for sales concluded on/before 30th June 2020. This Mazda Finance offer is only available through UDC Finance Limited, is subject to normal credit and lending criteria and cannot be used in conjunction with any other discounts or offers. A $365.35 establishment/documentation fee applies for Mazda Finance agreements ($10.35 PPSR Levy, $105 UDC fee, $250 Dealer Fee). Mazdacare includes a 5-year comprehensive warranty and Mazda On Call Roadside Assistance cover, together with Genuine Scheduled Servicing for 3 years or 100,000kms (whichever occurs first) at no extra cost. Mazdacare applies from the date of first registration. Visit mazda.co.nz/mazdacare for more information.

 

5 Years Scheduled Servicing | 5 Year Warranty

With three easy payments and 0% interest, there’s never been a better time to own the First-Ever Mazda CX-30.

For a limited time, drive away in the First-Ever CX-30 by paying 1/3 of the recommended retail price up front together with On-Road Costs, the $365.35 Establishment Fee and the cost of any accessories fitted.  The balance is then paid in two annual payments, interest free.

This Mazda Finance offer is only available on new Mazda vehicles purchased from 1st April 2020 to 30th June 2020 (while stocks last). The offer is based on an interest rate of 0.00% p.a. fixed for the two year loan term and on the following payments: an up-front payment of one-third (1/3) of the recommended retail price (including GST) plus on-road costs (if applicable), the cost of any accessories fitted, a PPSR fee of $10.35, a UDC loan fee of $105, and a Dealer Origination fee of $250; a further payment of one-third (1/3) of the recommended retail price (including GST) to be paid on the one-year loan anniversary; and a final payment of one-third (1/3) of the recommended retail price (including GST) to be paid on the two-year loan anniversary. UDC Finance Limited standard terms, conditions, lending and credit criteria apply to any UDC loan. The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other discounts or offers.

