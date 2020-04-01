The First-Ever Mazda CX-30
The Perfect Fit
3.9 % Finance Offer
Now’s the time to celebrate getting behind the wheel of a brand new Mazda. For a limited time, drive away in any new Mazda Passenger car or SUV with No Deposit Low Interest Rate Mazda Finance.
On payment to the Dealer of On-Road Costs (ORC) and the cost of any accessories, the Recommended Retail Price (RRP) plus a $365.35 Establishment Fee are financed and paid over 48 equal monthly instalments with an interest charge of just 3.9% per annum.
This Mazda Finance offer is based on The Mazda Range Recommended Retail Pricing effective 1st April 2020; and valid for sales concluded on/before 30th June 2020. This Mazda Finance offer is only available through UDC Finance Limited, is subject to normal credit and lending criteria and cannot be used in conjunction with any other discounts or offers. A $365.35 establishment/documentation fee applies for Mazda Finance agreements ($10.35 PPSR Levy, $105 UDC fee, $250 Dealer Fee). Mazdacare includes a 5-year comprehensive warranty and Mazda On Call Roadside Assistance cover, together with Genuine Scheduled Servicing for 3 years or 100,000kms (whichever occurs first) at no extra cost. Mazdacare applies from the date of first registration. Visit mazda.co.nz/mazdacare for more information.
1/3 + 1/3 + 1/3
With three easy payments and 0% interest, there’s never been a better time to own the First-Ever Mazda CX-30.
For a limited time, drive away in the First-Ever CX-30 by paying 1/3 of the recommended retail price up front together with On-Road Costs, the $365.35 Establishment Fee and the cost of any accessories fitted. The balance is then paid in two annual payments, interest free.
This Mazda Finance offer is only available on new Mazda vehicles purchased from 1st April 2020 to 30th June 2020 (while stocks last). The offer is based on an interest rate of 0.00% p.a. fixed for the two year loan term and on the following payments: an up-front payment of one-third (1/3) of the recommended retail price (including GST) plus on-road costs (if applicable), the cost of any accessories fitted, a PPSR fee of $10.35, a UDC loan fee of $105, and a Dealer Origination fee of $250; a further payment of one-third (1/3) of the recommended retail price (including GST) to be paid on the one-year loan anniversary; and a final payment of one-third (1/3) of the recommended retail price (including GST) to be paid on the two-year loan anniversary. UDC Finance Limited standard terms, conditions, lending and credit criteria apply to any UDC loan. The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other discounts or offers.